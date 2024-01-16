Alcove Kitchen + Bar
Featured Items
- Smashburger
two beef patties, greens, american cheese, pickles, special sauce. served with bistro fries.$19.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
marinated cucumbers, honey chili crisp, greens, lemon aioli. served with bistro fries. served with bistro fries.$19.00
- Roasted Chicken Breast
potato gnocchi, broccolini, pumpkin cream sauce$28.00
LUNCH/DINNER. 3PO
SHAREABLES
- Bread Board
toasted baguette, whipped butter, sea salt$11.00VEGETARIAN
- Charcuterie Board
artisan cheeses and meats, seasonal jam, mustard, pickled vegetables$28.00
- Cheese Board
artisan cheeses, seasonal jam, mustard, pickled vegetables$18.00VEGETARIAN
- Buffalo Cauliflower
celery & scallion, herb ranch$12.00VEGETARIANGLUTEN FREE
- Hummus Plate
fresh cut vegetables, naan, roasted red pepper relish$14.00VEGETARIANDAIRY FREE
- Stuffed Mushrooms
creamed spinach, parmesan & herb breadcrumbs$13.95VEGETARIANGLUTEN FREE
SALADS
- Full Beet & Goat Cheese
mixed greens, roasted beets, whipped goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, maple sherry vinaigrette$14.00VEGETARIANGLUTEN FREE
- Half Beet & Goat Cheese
mixed greens, roasted beets, whipped goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, maple sherry vinaigrette$8.00VEGETARIANGLUTEN FREE
- Full Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan crumble, caesar dressing$14.00
- Half Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan crumble, caesar dressing$8.00
- Full Chopped Wedge
romacrunch, roasted cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, bacon, bleu cheese, egg, peppercorn ranch$14.00GLUTEN FREE
- Half Chopped Wedge
romacrunch, roasted cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, bacon, bleu cheese, egg, peppercorn ranch$8.00GLUTEN FREE
SANDWICHES
- Cod Sandwich
happy amber battered cod, greens, tartar sauce. served with bistro fries.$18.50
- Tofu Sandwich
miso glazed tofu, napa cabbage, pickled carrots, radish, and jalapeños, spicy mayo. served with bistro fries.$18.50VEGETARIANDAIRY FREE
- Single Smashburger
one beef patty, greens, american cheese, pickles, special sauce. served with bistro fries.$15.00
MAINS
- Steak Frites
*12oz butcher’s cut, frites, roasted shallot aioli$39.00GLUTEN FREE
- Seared Salmon
forbidden rice, roasted squash, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, squash coconut curry$31.00GLUTEN FREEDAIRY FREE
- Braised Lamb Leg
fire roasted peppers, carrots, potatoes, pearl onions, greek yogurt, calabrian chili vinaigrette$32.50GLUTEN FREE
- Mushroom Bolognese
fresh bucatini, pecorino, fresh basil$22.00VEGETARIAN
- Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop
bone-in, brown butter sweet potatoes, mustard greens, apple chutney$31.00
SIDES
- Bistro Fries
served with special sauce$8.00VEGETARIANGLUTEN FREE
- Crispy Potatoes
charcuterie crumble, charred scallion aioli$10.00GLUTEN FREE
- Rice & Veggies
forbidden rice, roasted squash, cauliflower, brussels sprouts$10.00VEGETARIANGLUTEN FREEDAIRY FREE
- Potato Gnocchi
broccolini, pumpkin cream sauce$10.00VEGETARIAN
- Roasted Root Vegetables
marble potatoes, roasted carrots, calabrian chili vinaigrette$9.00VEGETARIANGLUTEN FREEDAIRY FREE