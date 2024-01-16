Alcove Kitchen + Bar
SHAREABLES
Bread Board
toasted baguette, whipped butter, sea salt$9.95VEGETARIAN
Buffalo Cauliflower
celery & scallion, herb ranch$10.95VEGETARIANGLUTEN FREE
Charcuterie Board
artisan cheeses and meats, seasonal jam, mustard, pickled vegetables$24.95
Cheese Board
artisan cheeses, seasonal jam, mustard, pickled vegetables$15.95VEGETARIAN
Hummus Plate
fresh cut vegetables, naan, roasted red pepper relish$12.95VEGETARIANDAIRY FREE
Flamin' Hot Polenta
pimento cheese, flamin’ hot cheetos, lime crema, micro cilantro$9.95VEGETARIANGLUTEN FREE
Spinach Artichoke Dip
tortilla chips, toasted baguette$14.95VEGETARIAN
SALADS
Full Beet & Goat Cheese
mixed greens, roasted beets, whipped goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, maple sherry vinaigrette$12.00VEGETARIANGLUTEN FREE
Full Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan crumble, caesar dressing$12.00
Full Chopped Wedge
romacrunch, roasted cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, bacon, bleu cheese, egg, peppercorn ranch$12.00GLUTEN FREE
Half Beet & Goat Cheese
mixed greens, roasted beets, whipped goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, maple sherry vinaigrette$8.00VEGETARIANGLUTEN FREE
Half Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan crumble, caesar dressing$8.00
Half Chopped Wedge
romacrunch, roasted cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, bacon, bleu cheese, egg, peppercorn ranch$8.00GLUTEN FREE
Add Chicken$5.00
Add Salmon$8.00
Add Tofu$5.00
SANDWICHES
Smashburger
two beef patties, greens, american cheese, pickles, special sauce. served with bistro fries.$16.95
Fried Chicken Sandwich
marinated cucumbers, honey chili crisp, greens, lemon aioli. served with bistro fries. served with bistro fries.$16.95
Cod Sandwich
happy amber battered cod, greens, tartar sauce. served with bistro fries.$16.50
Tofu Sandwich
miso glazed tofu, napa cabbage, pickled carrots, radish, and jalapeños, spicy mayo. served with bistro fries.$16.50VEGETARIANDAIRY FREE
Signature Club
sliced turkey, bacon, smoked gouda, sun-dried tomatoes, shredded lettuce, banana peppers, pesto mayo$16.50
MAINS
BBQ Half Chicken
happy amber bbq, brown butter cornbread, mushrooms, corn, summer squash$28.00
Crispy Tofu & Couscous
broccolini, sun-dried tomatoes, red pepper purée$20.00VEGETARIANDAIRY FREE
Lockhart Sausage & Potatoes
braised red cabbage, red pepper relish, smoked mustard$22.00GLUTEN FREE
Maple Glazed Pork Chop
white bean cassoulet, creamed kale$28.00
Seared Salmon
heirloom black rice, roasted carrots, green beans, bell peppers, yellow curry$28.00GLUTEN FREEDAIRY FREE
Steak Frites
*12oz butcher’s cut, frites, roasted shallot aioli$35.00GLUTEN FREE
Fish and Chips$22.00
SIDES
Bistro Fries
served with special sauce$7.00VEGETARIANGLUTEN FREE
Potato Gnocchi
roasted garlic cream sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus$9.00VEGETARIAN
Rice & Veggies
heirloom black rice, roasted carrots, green beans, bell peppers, yellow curry$9.00VEGETARIANGLUTEN FREEDAIRY FREE
White Bean Cassoulet
with andouille sausage$9.00GLUTEN FREEDAIRY FREE
