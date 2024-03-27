MadTree Brewing
KITCHEN
Snacks
- Wings$15.00
8 wings - choice of Happy Amber BBQ, Buffalo or garlic parmesan
- Giant Pretzel$13.00
with Legendary Lager beer cheese & whole grain mustard
- Cheesy Bread$9.00
garlic butter, mozzarella, parmesan, red sauce
- Trio Dip$13.00
pico de gallo, guacamole, queso, chips
- Fried Pickle Chips$9.00
with ranch dressing
- Fries$10.00
with Happy Amber BBQ, ketchup, and ranch
Pizzas
- 12" Bianca Bliss$11.50
garlic butter, mozzarella, parmesan
- 12" Bold Buffalo$15.75
olive oil, mozzarella, bleu cheese, buffalo chicken, green onions, red onions, ranch drizzle
- 12" Cheesy Cheese$11.50
red sauce, mozzarella
- 12" Chicken Bacon Bravo$15.75
ranch, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, green onions, ranch drizzle
- 12" Crafted Caprese$17.25
garlic butter, fresh mozzarella, fried basil, roasted tomatoes, balsamic drizzle
- 12" Meat Madness$18.95
red sauce, mozzarella, capicola, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, hot honey
- 12" Peppy Pepperoni$13.50
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
- 12" Prosciutto Pleaser$18.95
fig preserves, mozzarella, bleu cheese, prosciutto, capicola, arugula, balsamic drizzle
- 12" Simply Supreme$17.25
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives
- 12" Tasty Taco$17.25
queso, cheddar, chipotle chicken, pico de gallo, doritos, guacamole, crema
- 12" Very Veggie$17.25
red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, roasted tomatoes
- 18" Bianca Bliss$18.95
garlic butter, mozzarella, parmesan
- 18" Bold Buffalo$23.95
olive oil, mozzarella, bleu cheese, buffalo chicken, green onions, red onions, ranch drizzle
- 18" Cheesy Cheese$18.95
red sauce, mozzarella
- 18" Chicken Bacon Bravo$23.95
ranch, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, green onions, ranch drizzle
- 18" Crafted Caprese$25.75
garlic butter, fresh mozzarella, fried basil, roasted tomatoes, balsamic drizzle
- 18" Meat Madness$27.95
red sauce, mozzarella, capicola, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, hot honey
- 18" Peppy Pepperoni$22.95
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
- 18" Prosciutto Pleaser$27.95
fig preserves, mozzarella, bleu cheese, prosciutto, capicola, arugula, balsamic drizzle
- 18" Simply Supreme$25.75
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives
- 18" Tasty Taco$25.75
taco sauce, cheddar, chipotle chicken, pico de gallo, doritos, guacamole, crema
- 18" Very Veggie$25.75
red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, roasted tomatoes
- Half and Half Pizza
18" Peppy Pepperoni
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Nachos
- Veggie Nachos$16.50
queso, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, roasted tomatoes, guacamole, ranch drizzle
- Taco Nachos$16.50
queso, cheddar, chipotle chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapeños, crema
- Buffalo Nachos$16.50
queso, bleu cheese, buffalo chicken, green onions, red onions, ranch drizzle
- Philly Nachos$16.50
queso, ribeye, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, ranch drizzle
Sandwiches
- Caprese Sandwich$15.00
fresh mozzarella, red tomatoes, arugula, fried basil, balsamic drizzle
- Italian Sandwich$16.00
capicola, sausage, pepperoni, provolone, roasted tomatoes, spring mix, red onions, mayo
- Veggie Sandwich$15.00
powerblend greens, cucumbers, red onions, roasted tomatoes, guacamole, ranch drizzle
- Philly Sandwich$16.00
ribeye, provolone, queso, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms
Salads
- Half Caesar Salad$7.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
- Half House Salad$7.00
romaine, cheddar, red onions, cucumbers, roasted tomatoes, croutons, ranch dressing
- Half Superpower Salad$9.00
powerblend greens, parmesan, craisins, vidalia onion dressing
- Full Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
- Full House Salad$12.00
romaine, cheddar, red onions, cucumbers, roasted tomatoes, croutons, ranch dressing
- Full Superpower Salad$14.00
powerblend greens, parmesan, craisins, vidalia onion dressing
MadTree To-Go
BEER To-Go
- CV Axis Mundi Bottle$10.99
- Double Juicy Seeing Colors 6-Pack$12.99
- Guten Bock 6-Pack$12.99
- Happy Amber 6-Pack$10.99
- IPA Trail Pack$18.99
- Legendary Lager 15-Pack$15.99
- Legendary Lager 6-Pack$9.99
- Mixed 6-pack$12.99
- Phantom Forest 6-Pack$12.99
- PsycHOPathy 12-Pack$17.99
- PsycHOPathy 6-Pack$9.99
- Seeing Colors 12-pack$17.99
- Seeing Colors 6-Pack$10.99
- Shade 6-Pack$10.99
- Tropical PsycHOPathy 6-Pack$10.99
- Rounding Third 6-Pack$10.99
SWAY To-Go
- SWAY Blackberry Hibiscus 12-Pack$23.99
- SWAY Blackberry Hibiscus 4-Pack$10.99
- SWAY Frida 4-Pack$12.99
- SWAY Grapefruit Ginger 4-Pack$10.99
- SWAY Mixed 4-pack$11.99
- SWAY Mixed 8-pack$18.99
- SWAY Peach 4-Pack$10.99
- SWAY Seasonal 8-Pack$17.99
- SWAY Strawberry Guava 12-Pack$23.99
- SWAY Strawberry Guava 4-Pack$10.99
- SWAY Variety 12-pack$23.99
- SWAY Variety 8-Pack$17.99
- SWAY Mango Dragon Fruit 4-Pack$5.99
KEGS To-Go
- 1/2 bbl Happy Amber$230.00
- 1/2 bbl Legendary$169.99
- 1/2 bbl PsycHOPathy$230.00
- 1/2 bbl Seeing Colors$230.00
- 1/2 bbl Shade$230.00
- 1/6 bbl Coffee Table$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Happy Amber$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Holly Days$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Legendary Lager$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Phantom Forest$129.99
- 1/6 bbl PsycHOPathy$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Seeing Colors$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Tropical PsycHOPathy$129.99
- 1/6 bbl Thundersnow$129.99