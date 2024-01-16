MadTree Brewing
KITCHEN
Snacks
- Giant Pretzel
with Legendary Lager beer cheese & whole grain mustard$13.00
- Wings
8 wings - choice of Happy Amber BBQ, Buffalo or garlic parmesan$15.00
- Fried Pickle Chips
with ranch dressing$9.00
- Fries
with Happy Amber BBQ, ketchup, and ranch$10.00
- Trio Dip
pico de gallo, guacamole, queso, chips$13.00
- Cheesy Bread
garlic butter, mozzarella, parmesan, red sauce$9.00
Nachos
- Taco Nachos
queso, cheddar, chipotle chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapeños, crema$16.50
- Buffalo Nachos
queso, bleu cheese, buffalo chicken, green onions, red onions, ranch drizzle$16.50
- Philly Nachos
queso, ribeye, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, ranch drizzle$16.50
- Veggie Nachos
queso, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, roasted tomatoes, guacamole, ranch drizzle$16.50
Pizzas
- 12" Bianca Bliss
garlic butter, mozzarella, parmesan$11.50
- 12" Bold Buffalo
olive oil, mozzarella, bleu cheese, buffalo chicken, green onions, red onions, ranch drizzle$15.75
- 12" Cheesy Cheese
red sauce, mozzarella$11.50
- 12" Chicken Bacon Bravo
ranch, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, green onions, ranch drizzle$15.75
- 12" Crafted Caprese
garlic butter, fresh mozzarella, fried basil, roasted tomatoes, balsamic drizzle$17.25
- 12" Peppy Pepperoni
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni$13.50
- 12" Meat Madness
red sauce, mozzarella, capicola, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, hot honey$18.95
- 12" Prosciutto Pleaser
fig preserves, mozzarella, bleu cheese, prosciutto, capicola, arugula, balsamic drizzle$18.95
- 12" Simply Supreme
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives$17.25
- 12" Tasty Taco
queso, cheddar, chipotle chicken, pico de gallo, doritos, guacamole, crema$17.25
- 12" Very Veggie
red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, roasted tomatoes$17.25
- 18" Bianca Bliss
garlic butter, mozzarella, parmesan$18.95
- 18" Bold Buffalo
olive oil, mozzarella, bleu cheese, buffalo chicken, green onions, red onions, ranch drizzle$23.95
- 18" Cheesy Cheese
red sauce, mozzarella$18.95
- 18" Chicken Bacon Bravo
ranch, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, green onions, ranch drizzle$23.95
- 18" Crafted Caprese
garlic butter, fresh mozzarella, fried basil, roasted tomatoes, balsamic drizzle$25.75
- 18" Meat Madness
red sauce, mozzarella, capicola, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, hot honey$27.95
- 18" Peppy Pepperoni
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni$22.95
- 18" Prosciutto Pleaser
fig preserves, mozzarella, bleu cheese, prosciutto, capicola, arugula, balsamic drizzle$27.95
- 18" Simply Supreme
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives$25.75
- 18" Tasty Taco
taco sauce, cheddar, chipotle chicken, pico de gallo, doritos, guacamole, crema$25.75
- 18" Very Veggie
red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, roasted tomatoes$25.75
- Half and Half Pizza
Sandwiches
- Caprese Sandwich
fresh mozzarella, red tomatoes, arugula, fried basil, balsamic drizzle. Comes with fries$15.00
- Italian Sandwich
capicola, sausage, pepperoni, provolone, roasted tomatoes, spring mix, red onions, mayo. Comes with fries$16.00
- Philly Sandwich
ribeye, provolone, queso, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms. Comes with fries$16.00
- Veggie Sandwich
powerblend greens, cucumbers, red onions, roasted tomatoes, guacamole, ranch drizzle. Comes with fries$15.00
Salads
- Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing$7.00+
- House Salad
romaine, cheddar, red onions, cucumbers, roasted tomatoes, croutons, ranch dressing$7.00+
- Superpower Salad
powerblend greens, parmesan, craisins, vidalia onion dressing$9.00+
Kids
Desserts
Sides
MadTree To-Go
BEER To-Go
- CV Axis Mundi Bottle
American Super Stout with Coffee and Vanilla. ABV 12%$10.99
- Double Juicy Seeing Colors 6-Pack
Double Juicy IPA ABV 6.5%$12.99
- Earth to Beer 6-pack
Pale Ale Benefitting the Cincinnati Parks Foundation ABV 5.5%$10.99
- Guten Bock 6-Pack
Doppelbock Lager ABV 7.4%$12.99
- Happy Amber 6-Pack
Amber Ale ABV 6%$10.99
- IPA Trail Pack
4 Unique Styles. 3 of each style. PsycHOPathy, Tropical PsycHOPathy, Phantom Forest & Rotating Variety Pack Exclusive.$18.99
- Legendary Lager 15-Pack
Lager ABV 4.2%$15.99
- Legendary Lager 6-Pack
Lager ABV 4.2%$9.99
- Mixed 6-pack
Choose your own mix of any 6 cans$12.99
- Phantom Forest 6-Pack
Juicy Imperial IPA ABV 8%$12.99
- PsycHOPathy 12-Pack
IPA ABV 6.9%$17.99
- PsycHOPathy 6-Pack
IPA ABV 6.9%$9.99
- Rounding Third 6-Pack
Red IPA ABV 6.5%$10.99
- Seeing Colors 12-pack
Hazy IPA ABV 6.5%$17.99
- Seeing Colors 6-Pack
Hazy IPA ABV 6.5%$10.99
- Shade 6-Pack
Tart Fruit Ale with Blackberry & Sea Salt ABV 4.6%$10.99
- Summer Camp Haze 6-pack
Hazy IPA ABV 7%$10.99
- Tropical PsycHOPathy 6-Pack
Tropical IPA with Passion Fruit, Orange & Guava ABV 6.9%$10.99
SWAY To-Go
- SWAY Blackberry Hibiscus 12-Pack
Vodka Soda with Blackberry & Hibiscus ABV 4.5%$23.99
- SWAY Blackberry Hibiscus 4-Pack
Vodka Soda with Blackberry & Hibiscus ABV 4.5%$10.99
- SWAY Frida 4-Pack
Tequila Soda with Prickly Pear, Lime & Jalapeno ABV 4.5%$10.99
- SWAY Grapefruit Ginger 4-Pack
Vodka Soda with Grapefruit & Ginger ABV 4.5%$5.99
- SWAY Mixed 4-pack
Choose your own 4 Sway Cans$11.99
- SWAY Mixed 8-pack
Choose your own 8 cans of Sway$18.99
- SWAY Peach 4-Pack
Vodka Soda with Peach ABV 4.5%$10.99
- SWAY Strawberry Guava 12-Pack
Vodka Soda with Strawberry & Guava ABV 4.5%$23.99
- SWAY Strawberry Guava 4-Pack
Vodka Soda with Strawberry & Guava ABV 4.5%$10.99
- SWAY Variety 12-pack
Sway 12 Variety Pack. 4 flavors include Peach, Raspberry Lemon, Blackberry Hibiscus & Strawberry Guava$23.99
- SWAY Variety 8-Pack
Strawberry & Guava, Blackberry & Hibiscus, Raspberry & Lemon, Grapefruit & Ginger$17.99
- SWAY Mango Dragon Fruit 4-Pack
Vodka Soda with Mango & Dragonfruit ABV 4.5%$5.99
- SWAY Pool Pack
8 Sway Variety Pack. Flavors include Pineapple & Coconut, Orange & Passionfruit, Watermelon & Mint, and Mango & Dragon Fruit$17.99
- SWAY Rocket Pop 4-Pack$10.99
THC To-Go
KEGS To-Go
- 1/2 bbl Happy Amber$230.00
- 1/2 bbl Legendary$169.99
- 1/2 bbl PsycHOPathy$230.00
- 1/2 bbl Seeing Colors$230.00
- 1/2 bbl Shade$230.00
- 1/6 bbl Coffee Table$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Happy Amber$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Holly Days$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Legendary Lager$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Phantom Forest$129.99
- 1/6 bbl PsycHOPathy$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Seeing Colors$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Tropical PsycHOPathy$129.99
- 1/6 bbl Thundersnow$129.99