MadTree Brewing
From the Kitchen
Snacks
Giant Pretzel
with Legendary Lager beer cheese & whole grain mustard$13.50
Wings
8 wings - choice of Happy Amber BBQ, Buffalo or garlic parmesan$15.50
Fried Pickle Chips
with ranch dressing$12.00
Fries
with Happy Amber BBQ, ketchup, and ranch$10.00
Trio Dip
pico de gallo, guacamole, queso, chips$13.00
Cheesy Bread
garlic butter, mozzarella, parmesan, red sauce$9.00
Nachos
Taco Nachos
queso, cheddar, chipotle chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapeños, crema$16.50
Buffalo Nachos
queso, bleu cheese, buffalo chicken, green onions, red onions, ranch drizzle$16.50
Philly Nachos
queso, ribeye, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, ranch drizzle$16.50
Veggie Nachos
queso, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, roasted tomatoes, guacamole, ranch drizzle$16.50
Pizzas
12" Bianca Bliss
garlic butter, mozzarella, parmesan$12.00
12" Bold Buffalo
olive oil, mozzarella, bleu cheese, buffalo chicken, green onions, red onions, ranch drizzle$15.95
12" Cheesy Cheese
red sauce, mozzarella$12.00
12" Chicken Bacon Bravo
ranch, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, green onions, ranch drizzle$15.95
12" Crafted Caprese
garlic butter, fresh mozzarella, fried basil, roasted tomatoes, balsamic drizzle$17.50
12" Peppy Pepperoni
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni$14.00
12" Meat Madness
red sauce, mozzarella, capicola, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, hot honey$18.95
12" Prosciutto Pleaser
fig preserves, mozzarella, bleu cheese, prosciutto, capicola, arugula, balsamic drizzle$18.95
12" Simply Supreme
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives$17.50
12" Tasty Taco
queso, cheddar, chipotle chicken, pico de gallo, doritos, guacamole, crema$17.50
12" Very Veggie
red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, roasted tomatoes$17.50
18" Bianca Bliss
garlic butter, mozzarella, parmesan$18.95
18" Bold Buffalo
olive oil, mozzarella, bleu cheese, buffalo chicken, green onions, red onions, ranch drizzle$24.15
18" Cheesy Cheese
red sauce, mozzarella$18.95
18" Chicken Bacon Bravo
ranch, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, green onions, ranch drizzle$24.15
18" Crafted Caprese
garlic butter, fresh mozzarella, fried basil, roasted tomatoes, balsamic drizzle$25.95
18" Meat Madness
red sauce, mozzarella, capicola, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, hot honey$27.95
18" Peppy Pepperoni
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni$22.95
18" Prosciutto Pleaser
fig preserves, mozzarella, bleu cheese, prosciutto, capicola, arugula, balsamic drizzle$27.95
18" Simply Supreme
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives$25.95
18" Tasty Taco
taco sauce, cheddar, chipotle chicken, pico de gallo, doritos, guacamole, crema$25.95
18" Very Veggie
red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, roasted tomatoes$25.95
Half and Half 18" Pizza
Select any 2 pizza varieties to create a half & half
Salads
Kids
Extras & Sides
MadTree To-Go
BEER To-Go
Cincitucky 6-Pack$10.99
Guten Bock 6-Pack
Doppelbock Lager ABV 7.4%$12.99OUT OF STOCK
Happy Amber 6-Pack
Amber Ale ABV 6%$10.99
Legendary Lager 6-Pack
Lager ABV 4.2%$9.99
Legendary Lager 15-Pack
Lager ABV 4.2%$15.99
Legendary Lager 24-Pack$18.99
Mixed 6-pack
Choose your own mix of any 6 cans$12.99
PsycHOPathy 6-Pack
IPA ABV 6.9%$9.99
PsycHOPathy 12-Pack
IPA ABV 6.9%$17.99
Rounding Third 6-Pack
Red IPA ABV 6.5%$10.99
Skygazer 6-pack$10.99
Seeing Colors 6-Pack
Hazy IPA ABV 6.5%$10.99
Seeing Colors 12-pack
Hazy IPA ABV 6.5%$17.99
Seeing Colors Tropical Hazy 6-Pack
Tropical IPA with Passion Fruit, Orange & Guava ABV 6.9%$10.99
Seeing Colors Double Juicy 6-Pack
Double Juicy IPA ABV 6.5%$12.99
Thundersnow 6-pack$12.99OUT OF STOCK
Dreamsicle 6-Pack$12.99
SWAY To-Go
SWAY Blackberry Hibiscus 4-Pack
Vodka Soda with Blackberry & Hibiscus ABV 4.5%$10.99
SWAY Blackberry Hibiscus 12-Pack
Vodka Soda with Blackberry & Hibiscus ABV 4.5%$23.99
SWAY Grapefruit Rosemary 4-pack$10.99
SWAY Mixed 4-pack
Choose your own 4 Sway Cans$11.99
SWAY Mixed 8-pack
Choose your own 8 cans of Sway$18.99
SWAY Peach 4-Pack
Vodka Soda with Peach ABV 4.5%$5.99
SWAY Raspberry Lemon 4-pack$10.99
SWAY Seasonal 8-Pack$17.99
SWAY Strawberry Guava 4-Pack
Vodka Soda with Strawberry & Guava ABV 4.5%$10.99
SWAY Strawberry Guava 12-Pack
Vodka Soda with Strawberry & Guava ABV 4.5%$23.99
SWAY Variety 8-Pack
Strawberry & Guava, Blackberry & Hibiscus, Raspberry & Lemon, Grapefruit & Ginger$17.99
SWAY Variety 12-Pack$23.99