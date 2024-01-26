MadTree Brewing 3301 Madison Rd
Sweets and Meats
Sandwich & 2 Sides
- Pulled Pork Combo$16.00
We use a 3rd generation dry rub on our award-winning pork. We smoke it low and slow over hickory & cherry wood for 12-14 hours. Our signature BBQ sauce "sweet with a little heat" and vinegar based coleslaw topping are available. 3rd Place Entree at Taste of Cincinnati in 2022.
- Pulled Chicken Combo$16.00
We use a dry rub on our chicken and smoke it low and slow over hickory & cherry wood for up to 5 hours. Our signature BBQ sauce "sweet with a little heat" and vinegar based coleslaw topping are available.
Specials
- Smoked Chicken Wings$10.00
We use a dry rub on our wings. We smoke them low and slow over hickory & cherry wood. Our signature BBQ sauce "sweet with a little heat" is available on the side. 6 party wings included per order.
- Pulled Beef Sandwich$10.00Out of stock
We use a dry rub on our beef. We smoke it low and slow over hickory & cherry wood for up to 14 hours. Our signature BBQ sauce "sweet with a little heat" and vinegar based coleslaw topping are available.
- Pork Rib Tip$11.00
We use our 3rd generation dry rub on our award-winning rib tips. We smoke them low and slow over hickory & cherry wood for up to 5 hours. Our rib tips are cut to order. Our signature BBQ sauce "sweet with a little heat" is available. 1st Place Entree at Taste of Cincinnati in 2019 and 2nd Place Entree in 2022.
- BBQ Nachos$13.00
- BBQ 4-way$13.00
Baked macaroni & cheese topped with pulled pork, pulled chicken or vegetarian baked beans, coleslaw topping & BBQ sauce. It's stacked like a BBQ sundae.
- Brisket Sandwich$11.00
Special & 2 Sides
- Sliced Brisket Combo$18.00
We use a dry rub on our beef brisket. We smoke it low and slow over hickory & cherry wood for up to 16 hours. Our brisket is sliced to order. Our signature BBQ sauce "sweet with a little heat" and vinegar based coleslaw topping are available.
- Smoked Chicken Wings Combo$17.00
We use a dry rub on our wings. We smoke them low and slow over hickory & cherry wood. Our signature BBQ sauce "sweet with a little heat" is available on the side.
- Pulled Beef Combo$17.00Out of stock
We use a dry rub on our beef. We smoke it low and slow over hickory & cherry wood for up to 14 hours. Our signature BBQ sauce "sweet with a little heat" and vinegar based coleslaw topping are available.
- Pork Rib Tips Combo$18.00
We use our 3rd generation dry rub on our award-winning rib tips. We smoke them low and slow over hickory & cherry wood for up to 5 hours. Our rib tips are cut to order. Our signature BBQ sauce "sweet with a little heat" is available. 1st Place Entree at Taste of Cincinnati in 2019 and 2nd Place Entree in 2022.
Pork Rib Tips Combo
We use our 3rd generation dry rub on our award-winning rib tips. We smoke them low and slow over hickory & cherry wood for up to 5 hours. Our rib tips are cut to order. Our signature BBQ sauce "sweet with a little heat" is available. 1st Place Entree at Taste of Cincinnati in 2019 and 2nd Place Entree in 2022.
Kid's Meal
Homemade Sides
MadTree To-Go
BEER To-Go
- Coffee Table 6-Pack$10.99
- Happy Amber 6-Pack$10.99
- IPA Trail Pack$18.99
- Legendary Lager 15-Pack$15.99
- Legendary Lager 6-Pack$9.99
- Mixed 6-pack$12.99
- Phantom Forest 6-Pack$12.99
- PsycHOPathy 12-Pack$17.99
- PsycHOPathy 6-Pack$9.99
- Seeing Colors 6-Pack$10.99
- Shade 6-Pack$10.99
- Thundersnow 6-Pack$12.99
- Tropical PsycHOPathy 6-Pack$10.99
SWAY To-Go
KEGS To-Go
- 1/2 bbl Happy Amber$230.00
- 1/2 bbl Legendary$169.99
- 1/2 bbl PsycHOPathy$230.00
- 1/2 bbl Seeing Colors$230.00
- 1/2 bbl Shade$230.00
- 1/6 bbl Coffee Table$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Happy Amber$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Holly Days$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Legendary Lager$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Phantom Forest$129.99
- 1/6 bbl PsycHOPathy$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Seeing Colors$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Tropical PsycHOPathy$129.99