MadTree Brewing 3301 Madison Rd
Sweets and Meats
Sandwich & 2 Sides
- Pulled Pork Combo$16.00
We use a 3rd generation dry rub on our award-winning pork. We smoke it low and slow over hickory & cherry wood for 12-14 hours. Our signature BBQ sauce "sweet with a little heat" and vinegar based coleslaw topping are available. 3rd Place Entree at Taste of Cincinnati in 2022.
- Pulled Chicken Combo$16.00
We use a dry rub on our chicken and smoke it low and slow over hickory & cherry wood for up to 5 hours. Our signature BBQ sauce "sweet with a little heat" and vinegar based coleslaw topping are available.
Specials
- Smoked Chicken Wings$10.00
We use a dry rub on our wings. We smoke them low and slow over hickory & cherry wood. Our signature BBQ sauce "sweet with a little heat" is available on the side. 6 party wings included per order.
- Pulled Beef Sandwich$10.00Out of stock
We use a dry rub on our beef. We smoke it low and slow over hickory & cherry wood for up to 14 hours. Our signature BBQ sauce "sweet with a little heat" and vinegar based coleslaw topping are available.
- Pork Rib Tip$11.00
We use our 3rd generation dry rub on our award-winning rib tips. We smoke them low and slow over hickory & cherry wood for up to 5 hours. Our rib tips are cut to order. Our signature BBQ sauce "sweet with a little heat" is available. 1st Place Entree at Taste of Cincinnati in 2019 and 2nd Place Entree in 2022.
- BBQ Nachos$13.00
- BBQ 4-way$13.00
Baked macaroni & cheese topped with pulled pork, pulled chicken or vegetarian baked beans, coleslaw topping & BBQ sauce. It's stacked like a BBQ sundae.
- Brisket Sandwich$11.00
Special & 2 Sides
- Sliced Brisket Combo$18.00
We use a dry rub on our beef brisket. We smoke it low and slow over hickory & cherry wood for up to 16 hours. Our brisket is sliced to order. Our signature BBQ sauce "sweet with a little heat" and vinegar based coleslaw topping are available.
- Smoked Chicken Wings Combo$17.00
We use a dry rub on our wings. We smoke them low and slow over hickory & cherry wood. Our signature BBQ sauce "sweet with a little heat" is available on the side.
- Pulled Beef Combo$17.00Out of stock
We use a dry rub on our beef. We smoke it low and slow over hickory & cherry wood for up to 14 hours. Our signature BBQ sauce "sweet with a little heat" and vinegar based coleslaw topping are available.
- Pork Rib Tips Combo$18.00
Kid's Meal
Homemade Sides
MadTree To-Go
BEER To-Go
- Coffee Table 6-Pack$10.99
- Happy Amber 6-Pack$10.99
- IPA Trail Pack$18.99
- Legendary Lager 15-Pack$15.99
- Legendary Lager 6-Pack$9.99
- Mixed 6-pack$12.99
- Phantom Forest 6-Pack$12.99
- PsycHOPathy 12-Pack$17.99
- PsycHOPathy 6-Pack$9.99
- Seeing Colors 6-Pack$10.99
- Shade 6-Pack$10.99
- Thundersnow 6-Pack$12.99
- Tropical PsycHOPathy 6-Pack$10.99
SWAY To-Go
KEGS To-Go
- 1/2 bbl Happy Amber$230.00
- 1/2 bbl Legendary$169.99
- 1/2 bbl PsycHOPathy$230.00
- 1/2 bbl Seeing Colors$230.00
- 1/2 bbl Shade$230.00
- 1/6 bbl Coffee Table$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Happy Amber$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Holly Days$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Legendary Lager$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Phantom Forest$129.99
- 1/6 bbl PsycHOPathy$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Seeing Colors$99.99
- 1/6 bbl Tropical PsycHOPathy$129.99