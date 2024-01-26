Pork Rib Tip

$11.00

We use our 3rd generation dry rub on our award-winning rib tips. We smoke them low and slow over hickory & cherry wood for up to 5 hours. Our rib tips are cut to order. Our signature BBQ sauce "sweet with a little heat" is available. 1st Place Entree at Taste of Cincinnati in 2019 and 2nd Place Entree in 2022.