MadTree Parks & Rec
From the Kitchen
Friday Fish Fry!
Trail Starters
Bread Board
toasted baguette, whipped butter, seasonal jam$11.00
Buffalo Cauliflower
buffalo sauce, green onions, celery, served with ranch$13.50
Fried Pickle Spears
served with chipotle ranch$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Mammoth Pretzel
beer cheese, whole grain mustard$13.50
Hummus Plate
fresh cut vegetables, pita$14.00
Taco Nachos
tortilla chips, beer cheese, shredded cheddar, chipotle chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole, fresh jalapeños, ranch drizzle$17.00
Wings
8 wings, choice of buffalo, BBQ, or garlic parmesan. served with ranch & celery$15.50
Summit Salads
Caesar
romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, toasted croutons, caesar dressing$8.00
Wedge
iceberg lettuce, bacon, egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, red onions, ranch dressing$10.00
Mountain Berry & Spinach
mixed greens, goat cheese, mixed berries, red onion, toasted almonds, honey-balsamic vinaigrette$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Beet & Quinoa
mixed greens, goat cheese, roasted beets, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, citrus herb vinaigrette$9.00
Apple & Pecan
mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, diced apples, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, apple cider maple vinaigrette$9.00
Sunny Sandwiches
Chicken Caesar Wrap
chicken, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing$14.00
Crispy Tofu Sandwich
crispy tofu, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, chipotle ranch$16.00
Cuban Reuben Sandwich
marble rye, corned beef, ham, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, dill pickle, russian dressing$16.00
Fried Bologna Sandwich
bologna, american cheese, red onions, pickled jalapeños, whole grain mustard$16.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch$16.00
Turkey Avocado Club
white bread, turkey, american cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, chipotle mayonnaise$16.00
Parkside Pizzas
12" Landmark Cheese
red or white sauce, mozzarella$12.00
12" Peak Pepperoni
red or white sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni$14.00
12" Chicken Bacon Bravo
olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, red onions, green peppers, pickled jalapeños, diced tomatoes, ranch drizzle$15.95
12" Scenic Supreme
red or white sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives$17.50
12" Vista Veggie
red or white sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, diced tomatoes$17.50
12" Caprese Canyon
olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, roma tomatoes, balsamic drizzle$17.50
12" The Forager
olive oil, minced garlic, mozzarella, goat cheese, wild mushroom mix, pine nuts, truffle oil$17.50
12" Camp Caesar
olive oil, minced garlic, chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan$15.95
12" Sunset Sauerkraut
mustard sauce, mozzarella, spicy sausage, red onions, sauerkraut$15.95
18" Landmark Cheese
red or white sauce, mozzarella$18.95
18" Peak Pepperoni
red or white sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni$22.95
18" Chicken Bacon Bravo
olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, red onions, green peppers, pickled jalapeños, diced tomatoes, ranch drizzle$24.15
18" Scenic Supreme
red or white sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives$25.95
18" Vista Veggie
red or white sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, diced tomatoes$25.95
18" Caprese Canyon
olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, roma tomatoes, balsamic drizzle$25.95
18" The Forager
olive oil, minced garlic, mozzarella, goat cheese, wild mushroom mix, pine nuts, truffle oil$25.95
18" Camp Caesar
olive oil, minced garlic, chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan$24.15
18" Sunset Sauerkraut
mustard sauce, mozzarella, spicy sausage, red onions, sauerkraut$24.15
18" 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza
Little Campers
Desserts
Lodge Brunch
Brunch
Avocado Toast
white bread, avocado, sliced tomato, pickled red onion, everything bagel seasoning$12.00
Chicken & Waffles
fresh fruit, spicy maple syrup. served with hash browns.$17.00
Cinnamon Roll
cream cheese icing$7.00
Cowboy Breakfast
6oz butcher’s cut steak, scrambled eggs, hash browns$20.00
Frittata
fresh ingredients change daily served with side salad and hashbrowns$12.00
Goetta Sandwich
goetta, american cheese, pickled jalepeños, lettuce, ranch dressing. served with hash browns$16.00
Loaded Hash
shredded potatoes, short rib, cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, sour cream.$17.00
Parfait
greek yogurt, fresh fruit, gluten-free granola$10.00
Little Campers
MadTree To Go
Beer To-Go
Guten Bock 6-Pack$12.99
Happy Amber 6-Pack$10.99
Legendary Lager 6-Pack$9.99
Mixed 6-Pack$12.99
Psychopathy 6-Pack$9.99
Rounding Third 6-Pack$12.99
Seeing Colors 6-Pack$10.99
Seeing Colors Double Juicy 6-Pack$12.99
Seeing Colors Tropical Hazy 6-Pack$10.99
Skygazer 6-Pack$10.99
Legendary Lager 15-Pack$15.99
Legendary Lager 24-Pack$22.99
Psychopathy 12-Pack$17.99
Seeing Colors 12-Pack$17.99