MadTree Parks & Rec
From the Kitchen
Trail Starters
Buffalo Cauliflower
buffalo sauce, green onions, celery, served with ranch$13.50
Fried Pickle Spears
served with chipotle ranch$12.00
Mammoth Pretzel
beer cheese, whole grain mustard$13.50
Hummus Plate
fresh cut vegetables, roasted red pepper relish, pita$14.00
Taco Nachos
tortilla chips, beer cheese, shredded cheddar, chipotle chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole, fresh jalapeños, ranch drizzle$17.00
Wings
8 wings, choice of buffalo, BBQ, or garlic parmesan. served with ranch & celery$15.50
Side of Fries$7.00
Summit Salads
Caesar
romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, toasted croutons, caesar dressing$8.00
Wedge
iceberg lettuce, bacon, egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, red onions, ranch dressing$10.00
Mountain Berry & Spinach
mixed greens, goat cheese, mixed berries, red onion, toasted almonds, honey-balsamic vinaigrette$9.00
Beet & Quinoa
mixed greens, goat cheese, roasted beets, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, citrus herb vinaigrette$9.00
Apple & Pecan
mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, diced apples, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, apple cider maple vinaigrette$9.00
Sunny Sandwiches
Chicken Caesar Wrap
chicken, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing$14.00
Crispy Tofu Sandwich
crispy tofu, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, chipotle ranch$16.00
Cuban Reuben Sandwich
marble rye, corned beef, ham, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, dill pickle, russian dressing$16.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, roasted garlic aioli$16.00
Turkey Avocado Club
white bread, turkey, american cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, chipotle mayonnaise$16.00
Parkside Pizzas
12" Landmark Cheese
red or white sauce, mozzarella$12.00
12" Peak Pepperoni
red or white sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni$14.00
12" Chicken Bacon Bravo
olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, red onions, green peppers, pickled jalapeños, diced tomatoes, ranch drizzle$15.95
12" Scenic Supreme
red or white sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives$17.50
12" Vista Veggie
red or white sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, diced tomatoes$17.50
12" Caprese Canyon
olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, roma tomatoes, balsamic drizzle$17.50
12" The Forager
olive oil, minced garlic, mozzarella, goat cheese, wild mushroom mix, pine nuts, truffle oil$17.50
12" Sunset Sauerkraut
mustard sauce, mozzarella, spicy sausage, red onions, sauerkraut$15.95
18" Landmark Cheese
red or white sauce, mozzarella$18.95
18" Peak Pepperoni
red or white sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni$22.95
18" Chicken Bacon Bravo
olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, red onions, green peppers, pickled jalapeños, diced tomatoes, ranch drizzle$24.15
18" Scenic Supreme
red or white sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives$25.95
18" Vista Veggie
red or white sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, diced tomatoes$25.95
18" Caprese Canyon
olive oil, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, roma tomatoes, balsamic drizzle$25.95
18" The Forager
olive oil, minced garlic, mozzarella, goat cheese, wild mushroom mix, pine nuts, truffle oil$25.95
18" Sunset Sauerkraut
mustard sauce, mozzarella, spicy sausage, red onions, sauerkraut$24.15
18" 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza
Little Campers
Lodge Brunch
Brunch
Avocado Toast
white bread, avocado spread, roasted red pepper relish$12.00
Chicken & Waffles
fresh fruit, spicy maple syrup. served with hash browns.$17.00
Cinnamon Roll
cream cheese icing$7.00
Cowboy Breakfast
6oz butcher’s cut steak, scrambled eggs, hash browns$20.00
Frittata
fresh ingredients change daily served with side salad and hashbrowns$12.00
Goetta Sandwich
goetta, candied bacon, american cheese, pickled jalepeños, lettuce, ranch dressing. served with hash browns$16.00
Loaded Hash
shredded potatoes, short rib, cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, roasted red pepper relish, sour cream.$17.00
MadTree To Go
Beer To-Go
Mixed 6-Pack
Create your own 6-pack$12.99
Madtree Light Lager 6-Pack$9.99
Dreamsicle 6-Pack
Orange & Vanilla Fruit Ale ABV 4.7%$12.99
Happy Amber 6-Pack
Amber 6% ABV$10.99
PsycHOPathy 6-Pack
IPA ABV 6.9%$9.99
Queen City Pale Ale 6-Pack
Pale Ale ABV 5%$10.99
Seeing Colors 6-Pack
Hazy IPA ABV 6.5%$10.99
Seeing Colors Double Juicy 6-Pack
Double Juicy IPA ABV 9.5%$12.99
Seeing Colors Tropical Hazy 6-Pack
Tropical Hazy IPA ABV 7%$10.99
Skygazer 6-Pack
Citrus Wheat ABV: 5%$10.99
Pumpcan 6-Pack
Spiced Ale ABV 7.9%$12.99
Ziegler 6-Pack
Oktoberfest ABV 5.7%$12.99
Holly Days$10.99
Thunder Snow$12.99
Legendary Lager 15-Pack
Lager ABV 4.2%$15.99
Madtree Light Lager 24-Pack
Lager ABV 4.2%$22.99
PsycHOPathy 12-Pack
IPA ABV 6.9%$17.99
Seeing Colors 12-Pack
Hazy IPA ABV 6.5%$17.99
Sway To-Go
Blackberry Hibiscus 4-Pack
Vodka Soda ABV 4.5%$10.99
Orange & Blue 4-Pack
Vodka Soda with Orange & Blueberry. Official Canned Cocktail of FC Cincinnati. ABV 4.5%$10.99
Raspberry Lemon 4-Pack
Vodka Soda ABV 4.5%$10.99
Rocket Pop 4-Pack
Vodka Soda with cherry, lime and blue raspberry. ABV 4.5%$10.99
Strawberry Guava 4-Pack
Vodka Soda ABV 4.5%$10.99
Ravens Riff 4-Pack
Bourbon Highball with Orange & Cherry, ABV 8% Collaboration with New Riff$10.99
Mixed 4-Pack
Create your own 4-pack.$11.99
Pool Party Variety Pack 8-Pack
Vodka Soda Mixed Pack including - Pineapple & Cherry, Orange & Passionfruit, Watermelon & Mint, and Blueberry & Pomegranate. ABV 4.5%$17.99
Variety 12-Pack
Blackberry & Hibiscus, Strawberry & Guava, Raspberry & Lemon, and Peach$23.99
Variety 8-Pack
Blackberry & Hibiscus, Strawberry & Guava, Raspberry & Lemon, and Peach$17.99