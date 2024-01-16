MadTree Parks & Rec
Lodge Brunch
Brunch
Avocado Toast
white bread, avocado, sliced tomato, pickled red onion, roasted red pepper relish$12.00
Chicken & Waffles
fresh fruit, spicy maple syrup. served with hash browns.$17.00
Cinnamon Roll
cream cheese icing$7.00
Cowboy Breakfast
6oz butcher’s cut steak, scrambled eggs, hash browns$20.00
Frittata
fresh ingredients change daily served with side salad and hashbrowns$12.00
Goetta Sandwich
goetta, candied bacon, american cheese, pickled jalepeños, lettuce, ranch dressing. served with hash browns$16.00
Loaded Hash
shredded potatoes, short rib, cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, roasted red pepper relish, sour cream.$17.00
MadTree To Go
Beer To-Go
Dreamsicle 6-Pack$12.99
Happy Amber 6-Pack
Amber 6% ABV$10.99
Legendary Lager 6-Pack
Lager ABV 4.2%$9.99
Mixed 6-Pack
Create your own 6-pack$12.99
PsycHOPathy 6-Pack
IPA ABV 6.9%$9.99
Queen City Pale Ale 6-Pack$10.99
Seeing Colors 6-Pack
Hazy IPA ABV 6.5%$10.99
Seeing Colors Double Juicy 6-Pack
Double Juicy IPA ABV 9.5%$12.99
Seeing Colors Tropical Hazy 6-Pack
Tropical Hazy IPA ABV 7%$10.99
Skygazer 6-Pack
Citrus Wheat ABV: 5%$10.99
Legendary Lager 15-Pack
Lager ABV 4.2%$15.99
Legendary Lager 24-Pack
Lager ABV 4.2%$22.99
PsycHOPathy 12-Pack
IPA ABV 6.9%$17.99
Seeing Colors 12-Pack
Hazy IPA ABV 6.5%$17.99
Sway To-Go
Blackberry Hibiscus 4-Pack
Vodka Soda ABV 4.5%$10.99
Strawberry Guava 4-Pack
Vodka Soda ABV 4.5%$10.99
Raspberry Lemon 4-Pack
Vodka Soda ABV 4.5%$10.99
Peach 4-Pack
Vodka Soda ABV 4.5%$10.99
Sway Mixed 4-Pack
Create your own 4-pack.$11.99
Sway Variety 8-Pack
Blackberry & Hibiscus, Strawberry & Guava, Raspberry & Lemon, and Peach$17.99
Sway Variety 12-Pack
Blackberry & Hibiscus, Strawberry & Guava, Raspberry & Lemon, and Peach$23.99
Rocket Pop - 4-Pack$10.99
Orange & Blue 4-Pack$10.99
Sway Pool 8-Pack$17.99