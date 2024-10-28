Alcove Kitchen + Bar
SHAREABLES
Bread Board
toasted baguette, whipped butter, sea salt$9.95VEGETARIAN
Buffalo Cauliflower
celery & scallion, herb ranch$11.95VEGETARIANGLUTEN FREE
Charcuterie Board
artisan cheeses and meats, seasonal jam, mustard, pickled vegetables$24.95
Cheese Board
artisan cheeses, seasonal jam, mustard, pickled vegetables$15.95VEGETARIAN
Hummus Plate
fresh cut vegetables, naan, roasted red pepper relish$12.95VEGETARIANDAIRY FREE
Crispy Potatoes
Peppercorn Ranch, charcuterie crumble, cheddar$10.00
Roasted Squash Dip
Roasted Squash, Goat Cheese, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Bacon, Toasted Baguette$10.00
SALADS
Full Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan crumble, caesar dressing$12.00
Half Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan crumble, caesar dressing$8.00
Full Mixed Green Salad
mixed greens, blue cheese, pickled onions, balsamic vinaigrette, sunflower seed granola$12.00
Half Mixed Green Salad
mixed greens, blue cheese, pickled onions, balsamic vinaigrette, sunflower seed granola$8.00
Full Kale & Brussels Salad
Chopped kale, shaved brussels sprouts, diced apples, goat cheese, toasted pumpkin seeds, honey mustard vinaigrette$12.00
Half Kale & Brussels Salad
Chopped kale, shaved brussels sprouts, diced apples, goat cheese, toasted pumpkin seeds, honey mustard vinaigrette$8.00
SANDWICHES
Smashburger
two beef patties, greens, american cheese, pickles, special sauce. served with bistro fries.$16.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich
marinated cucumbers, honey chili crisp, greens, lemon aioli. served with bistro fries. served with bistro fries.$16.99
Tofu Sandwich
miso glazed tofu, napa cabbage, pickled carrots, radish, and jalapeños, spicy mayo. served with bistro fries.$16.75VEGETARIANDAIRY FREE
Signature Club
sliced turkey, bacon, smoked gouda, sun-dried tomatoes, shredded lettuce, banana peppers, pesto mayo$16.75
MAINS
Crispy Tofu & Couscous
broccolini, roasted cauliflower, red pepper purée$20.00VEGETARIANDAIRY FREE
Lockhart Sausage & Potatoes
braised red cabbage, red pepper relish, smoked mustard$22.00GLUTEN FREE
Seared Salmon
roasted cauliflower, roasted squash, brussels sprouts, potato leek puree$28.00GLUTEN FREEDAIRY FREE
Steak Frites
*12oz butcher’s cut, frites, roasted shallot aioli$35.00GLUTEN FREE
Pan Roasted Chicken
peppercorn marinaded chicken breast, local mushroom risotto, roasted carrots, garlic cream sauce$26.00
Short Rib Pot Pie
braised short rib, roasted potatoes, peas & carrots, red wine gravy$24.00
Braised Pork Shank
andouille braised white beans, creamed kale, honey chili crisp$28.00
Fish & Chips
cider battered haddock, bistro fries, grandpa's cole slaw, tartar sauce$22.00
SIDES
Fish & Chips
cider battered haddock, bistro fries, grandpa's cole slaw, tartar sauce