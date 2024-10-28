MadTree Brewing
Kitchen
Snacks
Taco Nachos
tortilla chips, beer cheese, shredded cheddar, chipotle chicken, pico de gallo, guacamole, fresh jalapeños, ranch drizzle$16.50
Giant Pretzel
legendary lager beer cheese, whole grain mustard$13.50
Wings
8 wings, choice of buffalo, BBQ, or garlic parmesan. served with ranch & celery$15.50
Fried Pickle Spears
served with chipotle ranch$12.00
Chicken Tender Basket
5 tenders, fries, served with ketchup & special sauce$15.00
Philly Fries
fries, shaved ribeye, beer cheese, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, ranch drizzle$13.00
Fries - Half Size
choice of 1 sauce$6.00
Fries - Full Size
choice of 3 sauces$10.00
12" Pizzas
12" Cheesy Cheese
red sauce, mozzarella$12.00
12" Peppy Pepperoni
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni$14.00
12" Meat Madness
red sauce, mozzarella, capicola, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, hot honey$18.95
12" Very Veggie
red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, diced tomatoes$17.50
12" Crafted Caprese
white sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sliced tomatoes, balsamic drizzle$17.50
12" Chicken Bacon Bravo
ranch, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, green onions, ranch drizzle$15.95
12" Bold Buffalo
olive oil, mozzarella, bleu cheese, buffalo chicken, green onions, red onions, ranch drizzle$15.95
12" Simply Supreme
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives$17.50
18" Pizzas
18" Cheesy Cheese
red sauce, mozzarella$18.95
18" Peppy Pepperoni
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni$22.95
18" Meat Madness
red sauce, mozzarella, capicola, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, hot honey$27.95
18" Very Veggie
red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives, diced tomatoes$25.95
18" Crafted Caprese
white sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sliced tomatoes, balsamic drizzle$25.95
18" Chicken Bacon Bravo
ranch, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, green onions, ranch drizzle$24.15
18" Bold Buffalo
olive oil, mozzarella, bleu cheese, buffalo chicken, green onions, red onions, ranch drizzle$24.15
18" Simply Supreme
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, black olives$25.95
Half and Half 18" Pizzas
Sandwiches
Fried Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, polynesian sauce$16.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
crispy buffalo chicken, mixed greens, red onions, scallions, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch$14.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap
chicken, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing$14.00
Crispy Tofu Sandwich
fried tofu, lettuce, tomato, red onion, polynesian sauce$16.00
Philly Sandwich
shaved ribeye, provolone, beer cheese, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms$16.00
Salads
Caesar Salad
romaine, shaved parmesan, toasted croutons, caesar dressing$8.00
Chopped Wedge Salad
romaine, red onions, diced tomatoes, bleu cheese, bacon, egg, ranch dressing$8.00
Mixed Berry & Almond Salad
mixed greens, goat cheese, mixed berries, red onion, toasted almonds, honey-balsamic vinaigrette$9.00
Greek Salad
romaine, red onions, banana peppers, kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, feta cheese, greek dressing$9.00
Kids
Extras & Sides
MadTree To-Go
BEER To-Go
Core beer mixed (12-pack)$18.99
Dreamsicle 6-Pack$12.99
Happy Amber 6-Pack
Amber Ale ABV 6%$10.99
Legendary Lager 15-Pack
Lager ABV 4.2%$15.99
Legendary Lager 24-Pack
Lager ABV 4.2%$18.99
Legendary Lager 6-Pack
Lager ABV 4.2%$9.99
Mixed 6-pack
Choose your own mix of any 6 cans$12.99
PsycHOPathy 12-Pack
IPA ABV 6.9%$17.99
PsycHOPathy 6-Pack
IPA ABV 6.9%$9.99
Queen City Pale 6-pack$10.99
Seeing Colors 12-pack
Hazy IPA ABV 6.5%$17.99OUT OF STOCK
Seeing Colors 6-Pack
Hazy IPA ABV 6.5%$10.99
Seeing Colors Double Juicy 6-Pack
Double Juicy IPA ABV 6.5%$12.99
Seeing Colors Tropical Hazy 6-Pack
Tropical IPA with Passion Fruit, Orange & Guava ABV 6.9%$10.99
Seeing Colors West Coast 6-pack$10.99
Skygazer 6-pack
Citrus Wheat ABV 5%$10.99
SWAY To-Go
Blackberry Hibiscus 4-Pack
Vodka Soda with Blackberry & Hibiscus ABV 4.5%$10.99
Make Your Own 4-pack
Choose your own 4 Sway Cans$11.99
Make Your Own 8-pack
Choose your own 8 cans of Sway$18.99
Peach 4-Pack
Vodka Soda with Peach ABV 4.5%$5.99
Pool Party Variety 8-Pack
Pineapple & Cherry, Orange & Passionfruit, Watermelon & Mint, and Blueberry & Pomegranate$17.99
Raspberry Lemon 4-pack
Vodka Soda with Raspberry & Lemon ABV 4.5%$10.99
Rocket Pop (4-Pack)
Vodka Soda with Cherry, lime and blue raspberry. ABV 4.5%$10.99
Strawberry Guava 4-Pack
Vodka Soda with Strawberry & Guava ABV 4.5%$10.99
SWAY Variety 12-pack
Sway 12 Variety Pack. 4 flavors include Peach, Raspberry Lemon, Blackberry Hibiscus & Strawberry Guava$23.99
Variety 8-Pack
Strawberry & Guava, Blackberry & Hibiscus, Raspberry & Lemon, Grapefruit & Ginger$17.99
Grapefruit Rosemary 4-pack$5.99
Orange & Blue 4 Pack$11.99