MadTree Parks & Rec
Lodge Brunch
Brunch
Avocado Toast
white bread, avocado spread, roasted red pepper relish$12.00
Chicken & Waffles
fresh fruit, spicy maple syrup. served with hash browns.$17.00
Cinnamon Roll
cream cheese icing$7.00
Cowboy Breakfast
6oz butcher’s cut steak, scrambled eggs, hash browns$20.00
Frittata
fresh ingredients change daily served with side salad and hashbrowns$12.00
Goetta Sandwich
goetta, candied bacon, american cheese, pickled jalepeños, lettuce, ranch dressing. served with hash browns$16.00
Loaded Hash
shredded potatoes, short rib, cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, roasted red pepper relish, sour cream.$17.00
MadTree To Go
Beer To-Go
Mixed 6-Pack
Create your own 6-pack$12.99
Madtree Light Lager 6-Pack$9.99
Dreamsicle 6-Pack
Orange & Vanilla Fruit Ale ABV 4.7%$12.99
Happy Amber 6-Pack
Amber 6% ABV$10.99
PsycHOPathy 6-Pack
IPA ABV 6.9%$9.99
Queen City Pale Ale 6-Pack
Pale Ale ABV 5%$10.99
Seeing Colors 6-Pack
Hazy IPA ABV 6.5%$10.99
Seeing Colors Double Juicy 6-Pack
Double Juicy IPA ABV 9.5%$12.99
Seeing Colors Tropical Hazy 6-Pack
Tropical Hazy IPA ABV 7%$10.99
Skygazer 6-Pack
Citrus Wheat ABV: 5%$10.99
Pumpcan 6-Pack
Spiced Ale ABV 7.9%$12.99
Ziegler 6-Pack
Oktoberfest ABV 5.7%$12.99
Legendary Lager 15-Pack
Lager ABV 4.2%$15.99
Madtree Light Lager 24-Pack
Lager ABV 4.2%$22.99
PsycHOPathy 12-Pack
IPA ABV 6.9%$17.99
Seeing Colors 12-Pack
Hazy IPA ABV 6.5%$17.99
Sway To-Go
Blackberry Hibiscus 4-Pack
Vodka Soda ABV 4.5%$10.99
Orange & Blue 4-Pack
Vodka Soda with Orange & Blueberry. Official Canned Cocktail of FC Cincinnati. ABV 4.5%$10.99
Raspberry Lemon 4-Pack
Vodka Soda ABV 4.5%$10.99
Rocket Pop 4-Pack
Vodka Soda with cherry, lime and blue raspberry. ABV 4.5%$10.99
Strawberry Guava 4-Pack
Vodka Soda ABV 4.5%$10.99
Ravens Riff 4-Pack
Bourbon Highball with Orange & Cherry, ABV 8% Collaboration with New Riff$10.99
Mixed 4-Pack
Create your own 4-pack.$11.99
Pool Party Variety Pack 8-Pack
Vodka Soda Mixed Pack including - Pineapple & Cherry, Orange & Passionfruit, Watermelon & Mint, and Blueberry & Pomegranate. ABV 4.5%$17.99
Variety 12-Pack
Blackberry & Hibiscus, Strawberry & Guava, Raspberry & Lemon, and Peach$23.99
Variety 8-Pack
Blackberry & Hibiscus, Strawberry & Guava, Raspberry & Lemon, and Peach$17.99